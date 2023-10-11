Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.08.

Get Invitae alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVTA

Invitae Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 161.92%. Analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 45.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 48.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 164.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Invitae by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.