iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is GDS Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after purchasing an additional 584,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $96.96. 102,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,102. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.17 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.