iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 77,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 154,485 shares.The stock last traded at $38.97 and had previously closed at $38.85.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $647,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

