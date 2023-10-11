iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s Largest Position

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 28.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

