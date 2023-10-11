iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.88. 370,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.35 and a 200-day moving average of $254.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

