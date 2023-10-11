iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,138 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,463. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

