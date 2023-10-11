iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.68. 1,133,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

