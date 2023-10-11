iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $25,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.26. 573,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.