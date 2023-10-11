iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,822,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,069,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. 1,708,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

