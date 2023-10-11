iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 442,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 923,659 shares.The stock last traded at $47.53 and had previously closed at $48.64.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

