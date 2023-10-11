J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 998,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,120,000 after buying an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 61,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,762. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

