J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,740 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,595. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

