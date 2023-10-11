J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,848 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.95. The stock had a trading volume of 110,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,997. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

