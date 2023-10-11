J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.4% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $370.30. 11,119,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,382,332. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.