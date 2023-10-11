J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. 58,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.51 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

