JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205,711 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 5.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.10% of JD.com worth $47,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

JD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 3,365,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,049. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

