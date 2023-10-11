Jefferies Financial Group Increases Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Price Target to GBX 1,910

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,770 ($21.66) to GBX 1,910 ($23.38) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,625 ($19.89) to GBX 2,000 ($24.48) in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
