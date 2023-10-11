Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.53.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

