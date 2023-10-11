JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,217 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 488,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,094. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

