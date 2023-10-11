Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Lowered by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $913,330,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $638.26. 184,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $656.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

