Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 3.6%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 190,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,419,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMND

Lemonade Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $866.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.58 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 79.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,043,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after buying an additional 152,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after buying an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 72,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.