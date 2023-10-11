Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.