Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.59.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
