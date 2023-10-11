Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.