Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.97. 6,782,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 34,764,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 5.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 43,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 616.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

