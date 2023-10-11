Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $401.12. 287,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,815. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.51 and a 200-day moving average of $387.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.70.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

