Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $6,970,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 168,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.96. 362,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.