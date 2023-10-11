Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.96. 362,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,169. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.56. The stock has a market cap of $376.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.