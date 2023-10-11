Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 97.0% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 37,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $400.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

