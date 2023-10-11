Medifast (NYSE:MED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $131.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Medifast by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Medifast by 30,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Medifast by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

