Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 75,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,211,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. 3,384,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.91 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

