Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.94 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

