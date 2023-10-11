Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.94 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.