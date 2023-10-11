Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $576,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.97. 6,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,714. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.58 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

