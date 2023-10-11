Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,855,000 after buying an additional 200,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.59. 151,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

