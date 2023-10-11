Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.47. The stock had a trading volume of 130,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

