Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.60. 1,204,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

