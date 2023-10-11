Moreno Evelyn V Has $7.84 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for about 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $307.78 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $209.96 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.49 and its 200 day moving average is $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

