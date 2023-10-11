Moreno Evelyn V Sells 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

