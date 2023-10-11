Morgan Stanley Lowers Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $20.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

VIRT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 298,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.26. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 103,856 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 241,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 4,769.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

See Also

