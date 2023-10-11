Morgan Stanley Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.59. The stock had a trading volume of 683,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,714. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $234.46 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.74 and a 200 day moving average of $285.73. The firm has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

