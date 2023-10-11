NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Down 6.2%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 101,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 630,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology in the first quarter worth $672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth $246,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

