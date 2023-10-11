NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Down 6.2%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 101,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 630,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
NaaS Technology Stock Down 7.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
