Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.62. 495,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,991. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

