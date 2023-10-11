Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,325. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after purchasing an additional 567,083 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.