Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

Netflix stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.94. 3,286,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,790,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,562,866 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

