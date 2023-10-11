Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Reduced by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 25.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.80. 2,210,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.37.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,562,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

