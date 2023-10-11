Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $515.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.37.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,012. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,562,866. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.