NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $21.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.
NTST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
NYSE NTST opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 820.00%.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
