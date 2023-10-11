NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $21.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

NTST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $17,604,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 721,990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NTST opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 820.00%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.