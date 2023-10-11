NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,661 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $48,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. 3,219,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280,488. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

