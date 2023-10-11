NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,288. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Get Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.