Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW opened at $170.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

