Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $209.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average is $213.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

